A free medical clinic will be offered in Poplar Bluff this weekend. Footsteps Medical Missions will be presenting the clinic from 8 am to 4 pm on Saturday, October 2nd at the Black River Coliseum. Services provided will include medical services, diabetic foot care, wound care, vision, cardiology, and more. If you want to attend, you are encouraged to pre-register at FootstepsMedicalMissions.org. Walk-ins will also be welcome.

