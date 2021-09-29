MO wipes out debt it owes to counties in jail reimbursements

For several years, Missouri has been behind in payments it owes to counties for housing inmates who end up going to a state prison. At the end of state budget year 2019, Missouri owed counties about 35-million-dollars in jail reimbursements. This year, the state Legislature passed and the governor signed into law a state budget that eliminates the accumulated debt. Kevin Merritt, executive director of the Missouri Sheriffs Association, says he is pleased the state has wiped out the money it owes to counties in local jail stays.

Missouri has 21 prisons.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!