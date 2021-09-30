Financial Aid Presentation at Cape Central

The new college and career advisor here at Cape Central High School, Parris Nathan, is hosting a Financial Aid presentation tonight during Parent-Teacher conferences. There will also be a representative from SEMO’s Financial Aid office to explain FAFSA, tuition and fees, scholarships, grants, loans, and more.

Nathan’s role is to assist students with the college application process, provide resources and information, and begin career preparation.

The presentation will take place on Thursday, September 30th, at 3:30pm in the back of the library. Students from all grades and parents are invited to attend.

