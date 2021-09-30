MO Supreme Court hears case involving Ashcroft’s handling of effort to overturn abortion ban

The Missouri Supreme Court is deciding whether Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft used an unconstitutional set of laws to derail an effort to overturn an 8-week abortion ban. The case follows a Cole County Circuit Court ruling that Ashcroft unconstitutionally delayed the American Civil Liberties Union’s collection of referendum signatures. During a court hearing, Jessie Steffan, an attorney for the ACLU, says a state statute requiring certification of an official ballot title before collecting signatures is unconstitutional.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office, which is representing Ashcroft’s Office, says the ACLU was given sufficient time to collect signatures. The court could rule at any time.

