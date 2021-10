The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois is asking for the public’s help in finding a man accused of Aggravated Battery. Sheriff Bennie Vick says on Tuesday, a man inappropriately touched a woman at the Road Ranger gas station at 17021 Route 148. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. Information leading to an arrest could get you a $1,000 reward.

