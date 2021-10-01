MO police chief says many rural law enforcement agencies lack resources, training and experience

A southwest Missouri police chief says many rural law enforcement agencies often don’t have the resources, training, and experience found in bigger cities. A statewide task force is working to improve services for Missouri’s sexual assault survivors and to better respond to these cases. During a virtual task force hearing, Bolivar Police Chief Mark Webb says he has worked in both urban and rural police departments over the past forty years. He says his department does the best it can with the resources it has.

Webb says rural hospitals often lack resources to complete exams and collect evidence, such as Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners.

