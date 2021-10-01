Stop the Mandates Rally Friday, Oct. 1

Concerned Women for America of Missouri will hold a press conference/rally on Friday, October 1, to urge Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to call a special session of the Missouri General Assembly (MOGA) to stand up to President Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandates.

In early September, President Joe Biden instructed the Department of Labor to develop emergency regulations giving the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) the authority to enforce a national vaccine mandate for federal workers and contractors. He also mandated vaccinations for employers with at least one hundred people, or they must submit to weekly Covid testing. The president also ordered all healthcare facilities that receive federal Medicaid or Medicare funding to mandate vaccines for members of their staff, with no testing option.

These mandates are outright violations of Americans’ civil liberties. Public health should always be balanced with individual freedom.

This unnecessary federal mandate must be met with full-throated opposition from all freedom-loving Americans. It is wrong to force people to choose between feeding their families and following their consciences on this issue. Employees and employers have hard choices ahead, and we support them regardless.

Here are the details:

Date: Friday, October 1

Time: 12:00 p.m.

Location: Shaw Park, Picnic Spot 2, 27 S. Brentwood Boulevard, Clayton, MO 63105

What: Bring your flags, signs, and lunch.

Contacts: Bev Ehlen at 314.608.0168 or cwaofmo@hotmail.com

Special speakers include: Sen. Bill Eigel (R-District 23), Sen. Bob Onder (R-District 2), former Sen. Brian Nieves (R-District 26), Rep. Nick Schroer (R-District 107), St. Charles County Councilman Joe Brazil, St. Louis County Councilman Jim Fitch, Dr. Eric Nepute, St. Louis County Business Owner Ben Brown, Jen Barker, Informed Health Choice Missouri as well as individuals who have lost their employment or who are threatened with losing their employment due to government/business vaccine mandates.

Take Action:

Attend the rally on Friday, October 1 Contact Gov. Parson and ask him to call a special session for the purpose of allowing the Missouri General Assembly (MOGA) to pass legislation to resist the federal vaccine mandate. 573-751-3222 | online form Contact your members of the Missouri General Assembly (MOGA) and ask them to sign the Petition for Special Session to stand against forced vaccinations. Click here to find the name and contact info for your members of the Missouri General Assembly entering your physical address.

