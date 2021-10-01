Tameka Randle named new Executive Director of P.O.R.C.H. Initiative

P.O.R.C.H. Initiative announced today that Tameka Randle will be the new Executive Director as of October 4, 2021. Tameka was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio. She earned a basketball scholarship at Eastern Michigan University, where she completed her Bachelor’s of Science in Education. Tameka went on to coach basketball at Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) while she earned her Master’s in Public Administration. After her tenure as Assistant Coach to SEMO’s Women’s Basketball Team, Tameka followed her passion to serve her community. Tameka worked for several years as the Associate Youth Coordinator to the Missouri Mentoring Partnership, guiding youth through their education and career goals. She then worked as a Business Liaison for Alternative Opportunities INC, Employment Services Division, where she was later promoted to Regional Manager. While at Alternative Opportunities, INC, Tameka assisted individuals that have physical and mental impairments, helping them achieve their education and career aspirations.

Following Tameka’s education and athletic achievements, she joined SEMO as a full-time employee, aimed at improving opportunities for students and families. Tameka’s work included college and career preparedness, college and university campus visits, financial aid and literacy, outreach and planning beyond high school. She started as a Program Coordinator and recently resigned from SEMO as Assistant Director of Educational Access and Outreach Programs. In Tameka’s most recent role at the University, she was focused on enhancing the quality of the education experience for minority students, and all students in general, through programs, services and advocacy. A few of

Tameka’s proudest achievements while working at SEMO include her efforts towards The President’s Taskforce on Diversity Education and The University Endowed Scholarship Committees.

Throughout Tameka’s life in Southeast Missouri, her dedication to the community expanded well beyond her professional roles. Tameka’s volunteer work includes having been appointed by Governor Blunt to the Missouri Community Service Commission, as well as several executive roles at nonprofits across the region. Such roles include: Habitat for Humanity’s Family Selection Committee, Board Director and Finance Committee for the Safehouse for Women, President of the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Missouri, Board President of the former Community Caring Council, Current Board President of The Gibson Center, as well as currently serving on the Advisory Board of Cape Girardeau’s Regional Airport.

Tameka’s service to the Southeast Missouri Community has been recognized by a number of awards including: ’40 Under 40 Business Today,’ Southeast Missourian, ‘Zonta Woman of Achievement’, Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau, ‘Civic Engagement Award,’ Southeast Missouri State University, ‘Missouri ACT College and Career Readiness Post-Secondary Champion’, the ‘Horizon Award,’ from the Community Caring Council, a collective award, ‘Community Partner of the Year’ from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri and ‘Woman of the Year,’ 573 Life & Style Magazine.

“We are thrilled to have Tameka leading the organization,” said Dr. Tamara Zellars Buck, Chair of P.O.R.C.H.’s board of directors. “We feel that her Masters of Public Administration and Chamber of Commerce memberships give a unique insight in combining public and private resources to better help the community.”

Randle is replacing former P.O.R.C.H. executive director Julian Watkins.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!