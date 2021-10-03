Route 25 in Cape Girardeau County Reduced for Pavement Repairs

Route 25 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane with a 11-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs.

The section of roadway is located from Highway K to County Road 324.

Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, Oct. 4 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near these areas.

For additional information contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

