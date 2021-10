Former state Senator Jay Wasson is joining Missouri’s 7th District Congressional race. Wasson is running for Congressman Billy Long’s seat, who is running for U.S. Senate. Wasson served eight years in the Missouri House and eight years in the Missouri Senate. He talks about what sets him apart from the other candidates.

Other candidates running for the Congressional seat include Republican State Senators Eric Burlison and Mike Moon.

