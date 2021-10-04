Hayti man’s death after altercation with police investigated

The death of a Hayti man is being investigated after the resident died after an altercation with police officers. The incident occurred Sept. 25 at approximately 3 p.m. when officers responded to N. Oates Streets for a medical assist call for a 35-year-old male with an altered mental status. While officers were on scene, the man, identified as DeMarcus Williams, became combative with them and one of the officers had to deploy his taser. The taser was ineffective and Williams continued to resist and fight with the officers. The officers were eventually able to disarm him of glass and managed to place him in wrist restraints. When in wrist restraints, an officer noticed that he was having trouble breathing and alerted the medics. Williams was then transported to the Pemiscot County Memorial ER and was later pronounced dead. One of the officers was treated for minor lacerations and released. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!