The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage. Supply levels are at their lowest since 2015. Sharon Watson is the Regional Communications Director for Missouri and says the process of giving blood is easy and convenient.

All staff and volunteers at donation locations are masked up and are following all current Covid-19 protocols.

