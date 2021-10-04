Monday, October 4th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Des Moines, IA — The McDonald’s customer who called in a bomb threat to an Iowa restaurant because he did not receive dipping sauces with his 30-piece Chicken McNuggets order has pleaded guilty to a harassment charge. 42-year-old Robert Golwitzer last week copped to a misdemeanor count in connection with a bizarre incident in late-June involving a McDonald’s near his home in Ankeny.

Golwitzer was sentenced to 12 months probation and fined $430 during a September 23rd court hearing. According to an Ankeny Police Department report, a McDonald’s assistant manager told cops that a man who called the restaurant “was irate due to the fact he had requested 30 chicken nuggets and received no dipping sauces for them.” When the worker replied that the patron could return to the restaurant to retrieve the sauces, the man said, “No, I’m going to blow up the store and punch you in the face.”

Golwitzer was quickly identified as the suspect since the threatening call was placed “from a phone number associated with [Golwitzer].” The number was captured on the restaurant’s caller ID. He recalled telling a McDonald’s employee that, “I hope someone blows your building up and I hope someone punches you in the face.” Hw added that he “had no intentions to blow up the McDonald’s.” Hw was originally charged with making a false report about an explosive or incendiary device, a felony.

