Perryville police investigating series of catalytic converter thefts

The Perryville Police Department is investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts. The department has received seven reports of catalytic converter thefts this year. The most recent theft occurred last Monday morning at St. Mary’s of the Barren’s Catholic Church. A driver of a Toyota SUV Highlander parked his car at St. Mary’s of the Barren’s at 5:45 a.m. While the driver visited the church’s rosary walk, someone in a light-colored pickup pulled next to the SUV and stole its catalytic converter. The SUV’s owner reported the crime when he returned home at approximately 7:30 a.m. The theft took approximately 90 seconds and was captured on St. Mary’s of the Barren’s surveillance camera. The thefts are more than likely the work of the same individual or group of individuals. Most of the seven stolen catalytic converters were sawed off. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

