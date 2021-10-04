Theft reported on Broadway; suspect not found

The Southeast Missourian reports that a Cape Girardeau man became a victim of theft Friday evening when he allowed an unknown man to use his cell phone. Around 6 p.m., the victim was leaving a business in the 800 block of Broadway when the suspect approached him and asked to borrow his cell phone to make a call. The victim handed his phone over, and the suspect tucked the phone in his pocket and ran west through an alleyway. The suspect was described as an adult black male with braided hair who was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt. No threats were made, and no weapons were brandished during the incident. Officers are still attempting to locate footage of the incident and gather further information.

