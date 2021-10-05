Kennett man facing murder charge in Dunklin County
A Kennett man has been charged with murder in connection to the discovery of a body over the weekend. Kennett Chief of Police Kenny Wilson reports that shortly before 5 pm on Saturday, officers were dispatched to an area on Jones Street in reference to a possible deceased person. The victim was later identified as 76-year-old Dewey Ridings, of Kennett. Information about the deceased, including a cause of death, was not available. Wilson says that an investigation led to the arrest of 49-year-old Frankie Pitts, who has been charged with 1st degree murder, 1st degree burglary, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, and two counts of tampering with physical evidence. Pitts is being held in the Dunklin County Jail without bond.