In 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal ban on sports betting, allowing states in America to legalize that type of gambling if they want. Missouri Gaming Commission member Pat Conway expects the Legislature to again consider bills that would legalize sports gambling in the state.

According to sports media company Action Network, sports betting is legal in more than two dozen U.S. states.

