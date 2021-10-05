MO pediatrician wants state to change the way it handles rape cases involving children

A Missouri pediatrician wants the state to change the way it handles sexual assault cases involving children. St. Louis Children’s Hospital Doctor Adrienne Atzemis says state law currently reimburses sexually transmitted disease testing for victims younger than age 14. During a statewide task force hearing, she says that’s not the case for kids 14 and older.

Atzemis says the state makes assumptions that like adults, teens are having consensual sex. The 13-member task force is looking for ways to improve services and care for Missouri’s rape survivors.

