One dead, two injured following wreck near Malden

An Ellington man has died from injuries he received in a two vehicle crash over the weekend. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 31-year-old Justin Brookman was driving on Highway 25 when his vehicle crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle. The wreck occurred Saturday afternoon, just south of the Malden City limits. Brookman was pronounced dead at the scene by Dunklin County Coroner James Powell. The driver and a passenger in the second vehicle both suffered serious injuries and were taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!