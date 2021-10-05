Sexual assault survivors tell MO task force first responders need more training to properly handle rape cases

A sexual assault survivor says Missouri first responders need more trauma informed care training when responding to and investigating rape cases. Taylor Hirth says two officers interrogated her like she made up her attack. During a virtual statewide task force hearing, she says the whole process should change.

The 13-member task force is reviewing ways to improve services and treatment of Missouri’s sexual assault survivors. Its work includes a report to the Governor and Missouri Legislature by the end of this year.

