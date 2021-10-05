Wallace gets 10 years for death of baby

A Charleston woman pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison on a child endangerment charge related to the 2018 death of her baby in Mississippi County. 30-year-old Kadegra Wallace was charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, resulting in the death of a child. She entered a guilty plea on Sept. 2 and was sentenced by Judge Scott Lipke to 10 years in the Department of Corrections. She was given credit for time served. A probable cause affidavit states that officers with Charleston Department of Public Safety were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Wallhausen Street in Charleston where an 8-month-old infant was unresponsive on the couch and transferred to a local hospital. Medical professionals determined the child’s injuries were traumatic and she was transferred to a St. Louis hospital where she died on March 30, 2018. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!