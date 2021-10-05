Wallace gets 10 years for death of baby
A Charleston woman pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison on a child endangerment charge related to the 2018 death of her baby in Mississippi County. 30-year-old Kadegra Wallace was charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, resulting in the death of a child. She entered a guilty plea on Sept. 2 and was sentenced by Judge Scott Lipke to 10 years in the Department of Corrections. She was given credit for time served. A probable cause affidavit states that officers with Charleston Department of Public Safety were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Wallhausen Street in Charleston where an 8-month-old infant was unresponsive on the couch and transferred to a local hospital. Medical professionals determined the child’s injuries were traumatic and she was transferred to a St. Louis hospital where she died on March 30, 2018. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.