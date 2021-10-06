Foot pursuit causes lockdown at Portageville High School
A Portageville school was placed under lockdown Monday due to a pursuit in the area. The Portageville Police Department reports that shortly before 1 pm an officer attempted to make contact with a male on East 12th Street near King Avenue. The man then fled south on foot across the student parking lot at the Portageville High School. After a short foot pursuit, officers arrested 24-year-old Malik Jones, of Portageville, on two outstanding warrants for felony possession of a controlled substance through New Madrid County, along with trespassing and disorderly conduct. Officials say that the Portageville School District was placed on lockdown for a short time until the suspect was taken into custody. Jones is being held on a total $5,250 bond in the Mississippi County Jail.