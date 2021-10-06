Foot pursuit causes lockdown at Portageville High School

A Portageville school was placed under lockdown Monday due to a pursuit in the area. The Portageville Police Department reports that shortly before 1 pm an officer attempted to make contact with a male on East 12th Street near King Avenue. The man then fled south on foot across the student parking lot at the Portageville High School. After a short foot pursuit, officers arrested 24-year-old Malik Jones, of Portageville, on two outstanding warrants for felony possession of a controlled substance through New Madrid County, along with trespassing and disorderly conduct. Officials say that the Portageville School District was placed on lockdown for a short time until the suspect was taken into custody. Jones is being held on a total $5,250 bond in the Mississippi County Jail.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!