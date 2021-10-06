MO professor discusses different types of discipline parents use and what they could mean for your kids

A University of Missouri professor says many parents are asking for help with ways to teach their kids self-control, good values and empathy for others. Developmental psychology professor Christi Bergin says the way parents discipline their kids will help their kids to develop these skills. She says the most effective type of discipline at any age is called induction, which involves giving your child a reason to obey you.

Bergin says a second type of discipline, referred to as love withdrawal or psychological manipulation, tends to create anxious and depressed children because they are not sure if their parents love them. Another, called power assertion, through things like spanking, grounding, or taking away belongings, can make kids become less compliant over time and angrier towards you.

