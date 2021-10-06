Williamson County, IL, Sheriff requests assistance to locate suspect in theft
Williamson County, IL, Sheriff Bennie Vick is calling for assistance from the public to locate a suspect and vehicle after a felony theft took place outside of Marion, IL. The theft occurred during the early morning hours of Sept. 29, 2021 in rural Williamson County, southeast of Marion. Security footage shows a man entering a vehicle and driving away after carrying several objects from inside a building. If you have any information you can contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. All callers may remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest may lead up to a $1,000 cash reward. You can learn more at thesouthern.com.