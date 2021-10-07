Fire on N. Henderson

Tuesday evening, Cape Girardeau fire units were called to 16 N. Henderson for smoke coming from a house. First arriving units were confronted with smoke throughout the street in the middle of the block. The home was located and heavy smoke was coming from the front of the building. The fire was located in a rear bedroom of the home. Fire units went into search mode after receiving reports of squatters inside the home. All searches yielded no victims. A working fire was called to have mutual aid companies cover the city. Currently, the fire is considered suspicious and the state fire marshal has been called in to investigate.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!