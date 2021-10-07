One dead, one in custody in connection to to Butler County shooting

One man is in custody following a fatal shooting in Butler County. Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs reports that shortly before 11 pm Monday night deputies responded to a report of a person who had been shot in the chest at a location on Butler County Road 309. The victim, identified as 30-year-old Joshua Collins, of Poplar Bluff, was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. One male suspect has been taken into custody and is being lodged in the Butler County Justice Center. Dobbs says the name of the suspect is being withheld pending formal charges being filed.

