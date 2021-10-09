Menu

Trading Post – October 9

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————–

Chickens — $10/each – ph #: 573-233-6494

————–

Various home decor items

Antique steamer trunk – ph #: 314-243-6197

————–

Chevy Avalanche 16 in wheels & tires 

Buying:  20-22 hp Koehler side-shaft engine – ph #: 620-3572

————–

Shower unit

Craftsman metal lathe

RV sofa bed – ph #: 837-8282

————–

Flea market – 19 N. Spanish St. – Cape G.

————–

Ventura acoustic guitar – $125

Stargazer acoustic guitar – $125 – ph #: 573-282-2268

————–

GE side-by-side refrigerator – $175

Used tires

Electric fireplace – ph #: 421-5385

————–

10 hp generator – $175

Husqvarna self-propelled push mower – $125

Troy Bilt push mower – $65 – ph #: 334-1757

————–

Smith & Wessen 357 handgun – ph #: 573-979-3646

————–

‘99 Lincoln Continental – $5,500 – ph #: 573-380-3180

————–

Buying: vintage jeweled pocket watches – ph #: 573-270-0490

————–

Scrap aluminum – FREE – ph #: 579-7942

————–

‘00 Chevy Grand Am – $1,600 – ph #: 636-208-3313

————–

Chest of drawers – $50 – ph #: 513-5505

————–

Electrical copper wire – 350 ft. – ph #: 573-576-1757

