A Missouri Department of Mental Health leader says the state agency is dealing with a staffing crisis. During a House subcommittee hearing, the department’s director of behavioral health Nora Bock said the wages offered by the state are not competitive with the private sector.

Other problems include inconsistent work schedules and frontline workers sometimes dealing with physical and verbal abuse by patients.

