One arrested after multi-county police chase, Herrin, IL crash

A police chase involving a stolen vehicle ended Saturday with a crash in Herrin, IL. The incident started at about 9:20 p.m. when a Nashville, Illinois Police Officer saw a red Pontiac SUV commit a traffic violation. A check on the vehicle’s registration showed the Pontiac had been stolen out of Montgomery County less than an hour before. Police tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped off southbound on Route 127, at times reaching speeds of over 100 mph. The driver led police on a chase through Perry and Franklin counties and into Williamson County, where the chase came to an end on the North side of Herrin when the vehicle crashed into another vehicle and finally rolled to a stop in a Casey’s General Store parking lot. The person behind the wheel, a 45-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital and placed in police custody. Police say the man had several outstanding warrants. Charges from Saturday night’s events are expected to be announced soon from multiple jurisdictions.

