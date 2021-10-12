SIU Carbondale plans for two in-person commencement ceremonies in December

Commencement ceremonies for fall 2021 graduates at Southern Illinois University Carbondale are set to return to Banterra Center on Dec. 11. In an effort to keep graduates and their guests safe, two separate ceremonies, broken down by colleges and schools, are planned. Commencement will be compliant with the Restore Illinois Plan. The university is committed to protecting the community, so all graduates and their guests must follow current campus and state pandemic safety protocols and wear masks in shared indoor spaces. At this time, there is no limit to guests, and all seating will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis with no ticket required.

