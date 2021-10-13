Cape man killed in motorcycle accident
Yesterday around 9 a.m., Cape Girardeau police officers were dispatched to the area of South Sprigg Street, just south of La Cruz Street for a report of a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers discovered a motorcycle crash scene near the base of a bridge that spans over Cape La Croix Creek. It appeared evident that the operator of this motorcycle had left the roadway on the left-hand side just prior to merging onto the bridge. The operator of this motorcycle, who has been identified as a 31-year-old man from Cape Girardeau, was killed in this single vehicle accident. He was pronounced dead on scene by the Cape Girardeau County Coroner’s Office.