Governor Parson Announces Cabinet Transitions

Governor Mike Parson announced that new Acting Directors will take over at the Department of Economic Development (DED), Department of Mental Health (DMH), Department of Social Services (DSS), Office of Administration (OA), and Department of Revenue (DOR).

Department of Economic Development

Maggie Kost will take over as DED Acting Director upon Director Rob Dixon’s departure on October 22, 2021. In September, Director Dixon announced he would be taking a new post with Ameren Missouri.

Ms. Kost currently serves as DED Deputy Director and oversees the Department’s Administration division.

Department of Mental Health

Valerie Huhn, current DMH Deputy Director, will become DMH Acting Director upon Director Stringer’s retirement, effective at the end of the month.

Department of Social Services

Robert Knodell, Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Parson, will become Acting Director of DSS. Mr. Knodell will resign from the Office of the Governor, effective October 17, 2021, prior to joining DSS.

Acting Director Jennifer Tidball will be stepping down from her current role to resume her position as Chief Operating Officer of DSS. Ms. Tidball’s transition will be effective October 18, 2021.

Office of Administration

Current DOR Director Ken Zellers will take over as OA Acting Commissioner. Commissioner Sarah Steelman has stepped down as OA Commissioner, effective immediately.

Department of Revenue

Joseph Plaggenberg will become DOR Acting Director, effective immediately. Mr. Plaggenberg currently serves as General Counsel for the Department.

“We appreciate the great work our agency leaders have achieved in service to all Missourians. These leaders have helped move our state forward while navigating some of the hardest times in our state’s history,” Governor Parson said. “This transition in state government will better position our cabinet to provide the best possible service to Missourians in the coming years. We look forward to our new leaders helping us continue our momentum and bring greater opportunity to Missourians all across the state.”

