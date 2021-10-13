Panic badges helping to fight MO’s increasing cases of patients assaulting healthcare workers

The Missouri Nurses Association says GPS panic badges for healthcare employees are a great step in helping to combat workplace violence in healthcare settings. Cox Medical Center Branson in southwest Missouri is adding the devices due to an increase in the number of patients assaulting workers. State director of the Missouri Nurses Association Heidi Lucas says changes, like at Cox, must be made to protect healthcare workers.

Lucas says she would like all Missouri hospitals to get the gadgets, but she recognizes they are expensive.

