Sikeston man arrested for attempted robbery

The Standard Democrat reports that a Sikeston man faces charges following a robbery attempt Monday in Miner. 27-year-old Joseph Largent is charged through Scott County with first degree attempted robbery and stealing. The Miner Police Department reports that officers responded Monday evening to a local business in reference to a robbery in progress. The suspect who was identified as Largent entered the business and demanded money from the cash register. An off-duty Miner Police officer was present at the time and detained Largent until another officer arrived and took him into custody. He is being held in the Scott County Jail with no bond.

