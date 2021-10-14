Thursday, October 14th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Middletown, PA — A Pennsylvania mom admitted giving her teen daughter psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana during a “bonding experience.” 42-year-old Brandy Lee Betz was charged with felony child endangerment after she was reported to cops in June regarding her drug use earlier this year with her 14-year-old daughter. The referral indicated Betz gave the teen “shrooms” and marijuana while in her Middletown home.

Dauphin County child welfare officials conducted a parallel probe and Betz confessed to smoking pot with the girl. A witness also told cops Betz went to their home and bragged about the “bonding experience” she had with her daughter, saying they had taken mushrooms and smoked pot together. Investigators met with the teen Tuesday and she confirmed that Betz had given her both drugs and that they took them while together.

Betz also told investigators she didn’t want custody of her daughter, Tankersley wrote, but then decided she no longer wanted to discuss the matter with cops. She was later charged with felony child endangerment and misdemeanor corruption of minors after consultation with prosecutors. Betz, who was arrested Tuesday, was released from custody on $10,000 unsecured bail.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!