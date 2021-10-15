Ben & Jerry’s stirs up new flavor in support of Missouri Congresswoman’s bill

Ben & Jerry’s ice cream is stirring up a new flavor in support of Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush’s public safety bill. The flavor, being offered for a limited time, is called “Change is Brewing”. Bush’s “People’s Response Act” aims to increase investment in youth programs and to fight mental health problems and substance misuse. Chris Miller, with Ben & Jerry’s, says the vision for the flavor is to reimagine a new way of creating healthy and safe communities.

The flavor is cold brew ice cream with marshmallow swirls and fudge brownies.

