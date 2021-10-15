Cape Girardeau man sentenced for firearm possession

A Cape Girardeau man was sentenced for firearm possession. 29-year-old Dylan Martin was sentenced to serve 77 months in federal prison following his guilty plea to being a previously convicted felon in possession of a firearm. In August 2020, law enforcement officers were dispatched to a convenience store parking lot in Cape Girardeau in response to a domestic altercation in progress. Martin fled on foot through a field as soon as officers arrived. Officers found him a short time later hiding in a ditch and he was taken into custody. While running away from the officers, Martin discarded a loaded .380 semi-automatic pistol. Martin was at that time under parole supervision through the state of Missouri for several felony convictions, including second-degree domestic assault and drug-possession offenses. Martin is prohibited from possessing firearms under federal law because of his status as a convicted felon. During a guilty plea hearing earlier this summer, Martin admitted the firearm belonged to him. After serving the 77-month sentence, Martin will be placed on supervised release for two years.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!