Cape Girardeau Public School District updated COVID guidelines

The Cape Girardeau Public School District is adjusting their quarantine and masking procedures after receiving updated guidance from the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). Starting today, per new guidance from DHSS, masks will no longer be required for students or staff members on any Cape Girardeau Public Schools campus. Masks are now optional but are still highly recommended. Moving forward, masks will only be required on campus in the event a student/staff member is identified as a close contact and is unvaccinated or if a fully vaccinated person identified as a close contact does not wish to be tested for COVID-19. Fully vaccinated students/staff can “test-out” of masking. Students currently under quarantine will return today. A federal mandate still requires everyone to wear masks on buses.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!