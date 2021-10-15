Farmington man sentenced to 5 years for possessing child pornography

A Farmington man was sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography. 50-year-old Michael Ingram was sentenced to serve 5 years in federal prison following his guilty plea to possessing child pornography. Court documents state that an e-mail service provider submitted a cybertip reporting that a person had uploaded multiple files containing child pornography to their e-mail account. Law enforcement officials were able to trace the account to Ingram’s residence in Farmington. A search warrant was executed at the residence in November 2020 and officers seized Ingram’s mobile phone. An examination of the phone revealed multiple video files containing child pornography. During a guilty plea hearing earlier this summer, Ingram admitted that he downloaded and viewed the material. After serving the 60-month sentence, Ingram will be placed on supervised release for twenty years. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

