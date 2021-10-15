New program kicks off soon to help Missouri teachers create better classroom environment

A new virtual program kicks off soon to help hundreds of Missouri middle and high school teachers create a better classroom environment. The goal is to improve student outcomes and reduce teacher stress. Dr. Christi Bergin, with the University of Missouri, says the program begins October 27 and she encourages teachers to sign up. Bergin says a team of researchers will share what are called prosocial behavior techniques – to help kids understand how their behavior affects others.

Teachers can sign up by going to showmeecho.org.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!