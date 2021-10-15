North Carolina man sentenced to 4 years for firearm possession

A North Carolina man was sentenced to 4 years in federal prison. 46-year-old Raheam McLean was sentenced following his guilty plea to being a previously convicted felon in possession of firearms. Court Documents state that law enforcement officers noticed an unoccupied Ford F-150 parked on the side of the road in Jackson last December. A license plate check revealed the truck had recently been reported stolen. McLean arrived at the scene moments later with the keys in his pocket. McLean informed officers that the truck ran out of gas while en route to Arkansas. McLean further advised he had been living inside the truck on the side of the road for the past two days. Three semi-automatic firearms were found inside the truck, along with assorted ammunition. McLean is prohibited from possessing firearms under federal law because of his status as a convicted felon. His criminal history includes a 1995 North Carolina conviction for Assault with a Deadly Weapon. During a guilty plea hearing earlier this year, McLean admitted possessing the firearms. After serving the 48-month sentence, McLean will be placed on supervised release for two years.

