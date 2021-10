The catch and keep trout season ends on October 31st at Missouri’s 4 trout parks. Bennett Spring Hatchery manager Ben Havens says it’s been a good year compared to last year.

The trout parks will be open to catch and release fishing on November 12th on a limited schedule.

