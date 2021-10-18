Missouri’s first official black bear hunting season begins Monday

The first official black bear hunting season begins today in parts of the Show-Me State. Four-hundred Missourians with a permit can participate in the inaugural hunt. It is limited to areas of southern Missouri. Dent County conservation agent Jason Midyett talks about the types of hunting methods allowed.

Hunting using bait, dogs, and electronic calls are not allowed. The season runs through October 27 or until the quota of 40 hunted bears is filled.

