Monday, October 18th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Atlanta, GA — It was a frightening moment for a customer after he said a waitress at Waffle House pointed a gun at his head after a dispute over food. “She was like she will ‘blow my brains out,’” Candy Franklin said. Candy Franklin said an argument with a waitress over food sizzled out of control early Wednesday morning.

“It all happened over cheese eggs. At first, they didn’t bring them to me. Then they brought me normal eggs and I said that I ordered eggs with cheese on it. I tipped her and everything. It was all a normal dispute over food. I never in a million years thought it would come to gun violence,” Franklin said.

“I was looking down at my food making sure it was right and that’s when I just saw people running. I look up and she had the gun at me. I didn’t think she would shoot then she cocked it back. So, I was like maybe she is about to do something. Now, it’s time for me to turn into Rambo and get out of there,” Franklin said. Atlanta police confirm they are investigating the incident.

