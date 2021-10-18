MU Study: Some workplace interruptions increase productivity; others may negatively impact staff

New University of Missouri research says some workplace interruptions boost how productive employees can be. The university’s study included 500 employees from U.S. businesses across a variety of industries and mostly involved face-to-face communication. Assistant professor John Bush says it shows work-related interruptions can provide other benefits.

Bush says the study finds that non-work-related interruptions may reduce employee engagement and may not promote a meaningful growth in collaboration. However, Bush says there are benefits to having non-work-related discussions, including to build comradery.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!