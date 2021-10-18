MU Study: Some workplace interruptions increase productivity; others may negatively impact staff
New University of Missouri research says some workplace interruptions boost how productive employees can be. The university’s study included 500 employees from U.S. businesses across a variety of industries and mostly involved face-to-face communication. Assistant professor John Bush says it shows work-related interruptions can provide other benefits.
Bush says the study finds that non-work-related interruptions may reduce employee engagement and may not promote a meaningful growth in collaboration. However, Bush says there are benefits to having non-work-related discussions, including to build comradery.