October 20th Groundbreaking for LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home Cape Girardeau

Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri (CCSOMO) is breaking ground for a new crisis maternity home serving southeastern Missouri this week. LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home Cape Girardeau will be built on Main Street in Cape Girardeau.

GROUNDBREAKNG DETAILS: Wednesday, October 20, 2021

11:30 a.m.

535 Main Street, Cape Girardeau, Mo., 63701

BACKGROUND: CCSOMO currently operates LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home in Springfield for homeless pregnant women. Since opening in late 2013, 105 healthy babies have been born to LifeHouse residents, none with illegal drugs or alcohol. Due to this success and need for a similar facility to serve southeastern Missouri, LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home Cape Girardeau is scheduled to open in December of 2022.

HELP OFFERED: CCSOMO’s mission is to improve the lives of the vulnerable by providing quality, compassionate social services which meet local needs. The LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home Cape Girardeau program will fulfill this mission for homeless pregnant women and their young children. This secure transitional residential housing program will offer a life-affirming option that leads to self-sufficiency for homeless pregnant women who have little or no hope for themselves and their unborn babies. LifeHouse provides comprehensive case management and supportive services from the time of pregnancy up to one year following delivery.

CCSOMO ROLE: CCSOMO will operate LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home Cape Girardeau. CCSOMO plans to hire local staff.

ELIGIBILITY: Homeless pregnant women over the age of 18 along with their children under the age of five will be eligible to become residents of LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home Cape Girardeau.

