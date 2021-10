One person has died following a wreck Saturday afternoon in Butler County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a car failed to yield while getting on US Highway 67, four miles south of Poplar Bluff, and was hit by a tractor trailer. The driver of the car, 45-year-old Clarence Sarabia, of Poplar Bluff, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Butler County Coroner. No injuries were listed for the driver of the tractor trailer.

