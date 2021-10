Missouri’s fall colors are beginning to show. University of Missouri Extension horticulturist Dave Trinklein says he does not expect the colors to pop as much this year, but he still expects them to be enjoyable. He has a word of caution for those checking out the view.

Colors usually peak around the third weekend of October.

