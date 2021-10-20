80% of Fast Track financial aid grants awarded to women

Governor Parson says eighty-percent of Missourians who are awarded Fast Track financial aid grants are women. Parson launched the program about two years ago.

Fast Track grants are awarded to eligible Missourians working toward a certificate, degree or industry-recognized credential for a job in high demand. It provides tuition help to adults 25 years or older, or individuals under 25 who have not been enrolled in education in at least two years.

