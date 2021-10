Monday was a big day in the Conservation Department’s history. The 1st black bear killed legally in the state was shot by a hunter on private property in Zone 1 in southwestern Missouri. The hunter, only identified as “John,” was pretty excited.

Missouri’s bear hunt runs through October 27th or until the quotas for each of the 3 bear management zones are reached.

